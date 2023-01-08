Williams was recalled from the G League by the Grizzlies on Sunday.
Williams has gone back and forth between the Hustle and the Grizzlies this season, and he'll return to the NBA club ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jazz. The 22-year-old has appeared in only eight NBA games this season.
