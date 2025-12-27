site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Remaining out vs. Washington
RotoWire Staff
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Williams will miss his fifth consecutive matchup due to a lingering left knee injury. The 25-year-old's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Philadelphia.
