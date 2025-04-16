Williams won't start in Tuesday's Play-In Game against Golden State, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Williams got the starting nod in the Grizzlies' last three regular-season games due to Jaylen Wells (wrist/concussion) being sidelined. However, Scotty Pippen will supplant Williams in the starting five on Tuesday. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 17.6 minutes per game in his last five outings off the bench.