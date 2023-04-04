Williams played the final 1:29 of Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Bulls, missing a three-point field-goal attempt and recording no other statistics.
Williams' brief cameo during garbage time of the blowout loss marked his first appearance for the Grizzlies since March 3. The two-way rookie had been sidelined for nearly a month with right shoulder soreness.
