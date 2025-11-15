Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Returns Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) started the second half of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, per the broadcast.
The 25-year-old swingman turned his right ankle in the final minute of the first half, though he was able to return for the second. With Ja Morant (calf) sidelined for the remainder of the game, Williams could see a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Leaves for locker room Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Starting sans Morant•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Grabs six rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Makes season debut Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Absent from rotation Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Available Wednesday•