Williams will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
This is an expected move for Memphis, as Marcus Smart is returning from his ankle injury to share the backcourt with Ja Morant. Williams has turned a lot of heads in Memphis in recent weeks, and it's probably safe to say he will maintain a rotation role despite the return of Smart.
