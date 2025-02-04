Williams (ankle) is officially out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Williams has only appeared in three contests this season, averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks over 15.0 minutes in those games. However, the fact that he was elevated to doubtful before being ruled out prior to Monday night suggests a return is imminent.
