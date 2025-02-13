Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After coming three points and one rebound shy of a double-double in Tuesday's win against the Suns, Williams won't play in the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers. GG Jackson might get a bigger role for Memphis against Los Angeles with Williams on the mend.

More News