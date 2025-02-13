Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
After coming three points and one rebound shy of a double-double in Tuesday's win against the Suns, Williams won't play in the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers. GG Jackson might get a bigger role for Memphis against Los Angeles with Williams on the mend.
