Williams closed Friday's 117-116 loss to the Thunder with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 23 minutes.

Williams looked fine in his return from a one-game absence, so he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Nets. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.