Williams ended Wednesday's 105-96 win over the Heat with 25 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Williams surpassed his previous career high of 24 points set Jan. 15 against the Warriors. He's now started in eight straight games and is likely to hold onto that role with the Grizzlies dealing with so many injuries to their back court. Williams has scored in double digits in each of his last six games and is averaging 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists over that span.