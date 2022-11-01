Williams registered two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in five minutes during Monday's 121-105 loss to the Jazz.

Williams missed both of his shot attempts and didn't record any other statistics across six minutes during his NBA debut on Oct. 22. However, after not seeing the floor for three games, the rookie got back in the mix Monday and made the most of his limited playing time. Regardless, the 2022 second-round pick remains on the outskirts of the Grizzlies' rotation and is irrelevant in fantasy at the moment.