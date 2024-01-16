Williams closed with 24 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 116-107 win over Golden State.

Williams has been trusted into a starting role due to the lack of depth the Grizzlies are currently dealing with, but he responded in a big way Monday by delivering his best scoring output of the season. Williams' long-term role will probably be one with the second unit as the team gets healthier, but for now, he's a solid play in most formats -- albeit as a streaming option -- due to his starting role. He's averaging 9.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game when deployed as a starter this season.