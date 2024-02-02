Williams posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 2022 second-round pick has moved into a starting role for the Grizzlies due to all their injuries, although he may not be fully healthy himself -- he sat out the team's last game Jan. 29 with a sore knee. Williams has taken full advantage of the opportunity, scoring in double digits in nine straight games and averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over 34.4 minutes a contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 44.0 percent (22-for-50) from beyond the arc.