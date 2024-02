Williams ended Monday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Williams led all players in Monday's contest in assists to go along with a double-digit point total and ending one assist short of a double-double. Williams set a season high in assists in the loss, handing out eight or more dimes in four games this year. He has tallied at least 10 points and five assists in six outings, including in four straight appearances.