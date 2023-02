The Grizzlies transferred Williams to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.

Williams, who hasn't appeared in an NBA contest since Jan. 23, and Kennedy Chandler were both sent to the G League on Friday. Across 14 appearances with the Hustle, Williams is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.