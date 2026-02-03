The Grizzlies are trading Williams to the Jazz as part of the deal centered around Jaren Jackson on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams opened the season injured but had stepped into a more prominent role as of late, and he'll now be competing for minutes on the wing with Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh with Utah. Over his last six contests, Williams has averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.