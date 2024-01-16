Memphis and Williams agreed to a three-year, $7.9 million deal Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams is set to receive the most guaranteed money for any player signed off a two-way deal. The No. 47 pick in the 2022 Draft has averaged 33.6 minutes across the Grizzlies last five games, flashing scoring talent in addition to profiling as a plus-defender on the wings.