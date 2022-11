Williams will join the Grizzlies G League affiliate Memphis Hustle on Monday before returning for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.

The Grizzlies felt the need to give Williams more playing time, opting to send him down to the G League for just one game before bringing him back up to the active roster. Williams has only received garbage-time run with the Grizzlies this year, appearing in only four games and averaging just over five minutes per appearance.