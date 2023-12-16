Williams logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to Houston.

Williams kept his place in the starting lineup even with the return of Desmond Bane, and he delivered by posting a solid outing once again, scoring in double figures for the third straight game and ending just two boards shy of a double-double. Williams should continue to experience an uptick in his upside as long as he remains in the staring lineup, which might be the case against the Thunder on Monday.