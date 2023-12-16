Williams logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to Houston.
Williams kept his place in the starting lineup even with the return of Desmond Bane, and he delivered by posting a solid outing once again, scoring in double figures for the third straight game and ending just two boards shy of a double-double. Williams should continue to experience an uptick in his upside as long as he remains in the staring lineup, which might be the case against the Thunder on Monday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Decent output in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Joins first unit•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Nearly double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Decent output off bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Teases double-double Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Grabs eight boards in win•