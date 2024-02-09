Williams closed with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Bulls.

Williams ended just two assists shy of posting a triple-double Thursday, and the second-year forward continues to impact both ends of the court. Williams has started in his last 14 appearances, averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in that stretch.