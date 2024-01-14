Williams chipped in 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Knicks.

The Grizzlies were down several starters Saturday, and while they managed to compete for most of the game, they eventually fell short and ended up losing to the Knicks. Williams posted an outstanding performance, however, as he ended just two rebounds and two assists away from a triple-double. Williams has seen an uptick in minutes of late, logging 25 or more minutes in each of his last four appearances, and he's putting up averages of 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in that span. He seems to have done enough to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.