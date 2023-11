Williams notched 12 points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

The Grizzlies have mostly stuck with Ziaire wWilliams in the starting lineup, they gave the other Willams a decent crack at some time at the position once the game was out of reach. Williams appeared in 15 games as a rookie and made a case for additional playing time during his brief appearance.