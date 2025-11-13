Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Starting sans Morant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
With Ja Morant (ankle) sidelined, Williams will draw his first start of the season. Over his last five appearances, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in 16.8 minutes per contest.
