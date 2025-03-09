Williams will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams enters the starting lineup for the second time in the last three games due to Jaren Jackson (ankle) and Santi Aldama (calf) being out of the lineup. In his last start Wednesday against the Thunder, Williams accumulated 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes.
