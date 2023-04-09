Williams will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams has been sparsely used this season, but with nine guys on the inactive list for Sunday's game, Williams will see some real opportunity. Joining him in the first unit will be Ziaire Williams, John Konchar, David Roddy and Kenneth Lofton.
