Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Williams' breakout campaign has come to a screeching halt, as he'll miss a 15th straight game due to left patellar tendonitis. It's unclear if he'll suit up again this season, but his next chance will come during the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set Wednesday in Cleveland.
