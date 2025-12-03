Williams ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 loss to the Spurs.

The three rejections tied Williams' career high. The fourth-year wing has started eight straight games while Ja Morant (calf) has been on the shelf and while Williams' scoring has been inconsistent, he's dished at least five dimes in each while averaging 8.6 points, 9.1 assists, 5.4 boards, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 threes in 26.8 minutes.