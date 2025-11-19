Williams chipped in 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Spurs.

Williams drew just his second start of the season, but also his second start in the last three games with Ja Morant (calf) sidelined again. Williams was productive across the board, unexpectedly flirting with a triple-double. The VCU product could see more opportunities in the starting lineup with Morant expected to miss at least two weeks.