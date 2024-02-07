Williams recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to New York.

The second-year forward led the Grizzlies in scoring on the night as he reached double digits in points for the 11th straight game. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 6.4 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc in 34.2 minutes a contest. With neither Marcus Smart (finger) nor Desmond Bane (ankle) all that close to returning, Williams' usage figures to remain high in the short term.