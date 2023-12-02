Williams finished Friday's 108-94 win over the Mavericks with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 26 minutes off the bench.

The minutes were a season high for Williams, and he nearly turned them into his first career double-double. The second-year forward remains stuck at the end of the bench most nights, but with Marcus Smart (foot) and Luke Kennard (knee) both likely out another week or so, Williams could get further opportunities to prove himself to the coaching staff.