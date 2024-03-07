Williams posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over the 76ers.

The second-year forward came within shouting distance of his first career triple-double, tying his season high in assists while scoring in double digits for the 12th time in 15 games since the beginning of February. Over that stretch, Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.3 threes as the 2022 second-round pick helps hold an injury-ravaged Memphis lineup together.