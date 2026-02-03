Williams finished Monday's 137-128 win over the Timberwolves with 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, one rebound and two steals over 23 minutes.

Williams reverted to a bench role Monday after starting against Minnesota in Saturday's loss, but the fourth-year pro provided Memphis with a nice spark off the bench, co-leading the Grizzlies reserves in points with Cam Spencer. Williams has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings, and over that span he has averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 22.5 minutes per contest.