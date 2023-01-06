Williams was transferred to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.
Williams was transferred to the parent club Wednesday and played four minutes during the Grizzlies' win over Charlotte that day. However, he should see more playing time in the G League.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Back with parent club•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Transferred to parent club•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Sidelined Saturday•