Williams (knee) will not play Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Williams' absence leaves behind a thin cast of wings for the Grizzlies on Sunday, highlighted by Jake LaRavia, Luke Kennard, Lamar Stevens and new signee DeJon Jarreau in a rag-tag bunch. Memphis' rotation reliability is tough to gauge with the frequency at which players are coming in and out of lineups.
