Williams (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Williams will likely miss a fourth straight game due to left patellar tendon soreness. If he's downgraded to out as expected, Williams' next chance to suit up comes Monday in Sacramento. The second-year forward was playing well before his injury, averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes over his last 24 appearances.