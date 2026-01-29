Williams registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets.

Williams was quite productive in his 20 minutes of action against Charlotte. The second-round draft pick is now in his fourth season and continues to show his wide range of skills. His 10 points complemented nice totals in the rebounding and assist categories while also getting one block on the defensive end. Memphis will be without Ja Morant for the next three weeks at least with an elbow injury, which should grant Williams more opportunity going forward.