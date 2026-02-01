Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Will start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
With several key contributors sidelined, Williams will get the starting nod for the first time since Dec. 7. As a starter this season (11 games), the 25-year-old forward has averaged 8.1 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per contest.
