Williams will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

With several key contributors sidelined, Williams will get the starting nod for the first time since Dec. 7. As a starter this season (11 games), the 25-year-old forward has averaged 8.1 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per contest.

