Williams is out for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors due to left foot soreness and is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Williams will miss Wednesday's contest after playing 22 minutes in the first leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back against the Spurs. Ziaire Williams, John Konchar and David Roddy are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Williams' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Lakers.