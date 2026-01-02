site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Won't play Friday
RotoWire Staff
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Williams will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to left knee patellar tendinitis. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Sunday's rematch against the Lakers.
