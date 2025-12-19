Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Wizards due to left knee soreness.
With both Williams and Ja Morant (ankle) unavailable for Saturday's game, Cam Spencer should get some time to shine as a starter and Jock Landale could see an uptick in minutes. Williams' next chance to play will come Monday in Oklahoma City, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.
