Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Won't play Sunday vs. LAL
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Williams' absence will extend to eight games Sunday due to left knee tendinitis. His next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Spurs, but the Grizzlies have not provided a clear timeline of return for the 2022 second-rounder.