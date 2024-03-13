Williams (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Hornets.
Wednesday will mark the third straight game on the sidelines for Williams, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's game against the Thunder. Expect John Konchar, Luke Kennard and GG Jackson to continue to pick up the slack in Williams' absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Another absence coming Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Teases triple-double Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Fills stat sheet in OT loss•