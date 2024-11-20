Williams (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.
Williams suffered a right ankle sprain Tuesday against the Nuggets and was unable to return, so it's not a surprise to see him being held out Wednesday. Marcus Smart (illness) and John Konchar (illness) are both doubtful, catapulting Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia onto the streaming radar.
