Williams was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 47 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Williams was a four-year player at VCU. As a senior, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team behind 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.5 minutes. He also shot 38.9 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game.