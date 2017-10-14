Play

Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Expected to start Friday

Baldwin is expected to start at shooting guard for Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Baldwin is likely competing to earn a spot on the Grizzlies' regular season roster, so he could potentially see some extra run. He will pair up with Mike Conley in the team's backcourt.

