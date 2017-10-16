Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Set to be waived or traded by Grizzlies

Baldwin will be waived or traded by the Grizzlies before Monday's roster cutdown deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise considering Baldwin was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft, but the Vanderbilt product struggled as a rookie, and the Grizzlies apparently haven't been impressed with how he's looked during camp. With Baldwin out of the picture, Wojnarowski reports that both Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison will make the final roster.