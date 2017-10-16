Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: Set to be waived or traded by Grizzlies
Baldwin will be waived or traded by the Grizzlies before Monday's roster cutdown deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The decision comes as a bit of a surprise considering Baldwin was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft, but the Vanderbilt product struggled as a rookie, and the Grizzlies apparently haven't been impressed with how he's looked during camp. With Baldwin out of the picture, Wojnarowski reports that both Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison will make the final roster.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...