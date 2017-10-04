Grizzlies' Wade Baldwin: To start Wednesday

Baldwin will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

With Mike Conley taking the game off for rest, Baldwin is being called upon to replace him in the starting five. During the team's first exhibition game Monday against the Magic, Baldwin posted eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes.