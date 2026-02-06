Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton is available for Friday's game versus Portland.
Clayton was involved in the blockbuster trade that sent Jaren Jackson to the Jazz on Tuesday, and the rookie point guard has an exciting opportunity ahead of him with Memphis. With Ja Morant (elbow) still sidelined, Clayton will have plenty of chances to impress the coaching staff.
