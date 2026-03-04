Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Back in bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton will come off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
Clayton drew a spot start Sunday and fared well by dishing out 14 assists, but he'll return to the bench Tuesday with Ty Jerome cleared to play. Clayton has scored in double figures in just two of his last 14 appearances as a reserve.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Hands out season-high 14 dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Moving to starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Shifting to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Nine points, six dimes in return•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Moving to starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Available Saturday•