Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Cleared to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix.
Clayton has made routine appearances on the injury report of late, although he will suit up for his ninth consecutive contest. With a plethora of players ruled out for Memphis, Clayton might draw his first start since March 21. However, he should still get plenty of action even if he doesn't enter the starting lineup.
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